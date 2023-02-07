Little Cheyne Court Wind Farm supporting local community groups

RWE has awarded £28,386 to local communities surrounding the Little Cheyne Court Wind Farm, a 60 megawatt onshore windfarm near Romney Marsh, through its Community Fund. Over 25 years Little Cheyne Court Wind Farm Community Fund will invest over £1.5 million into communities closest to the wind farm.

Community benefit funds at onshore and offshore wind farm projects operated by RWE have already contributed over £33 million over their lifetime, into communities that live near its UK projects.

The funding is administered locally by the Kent and Sussex Community Foundations working together with decisions made by a panel of local people who know their area best. In this round of funding from the RWE Little Cheyne Court Wind Farm Community Fund many of the projects supported will help local people meet the challenges of the cost of living crisis. £5,000 for Rye Food Bank will help households struggling to meet their weekly costs and £5,000 for Romney Day Care Centre will help them to open a “warm hub” where as well as a warm welcoming space, people can access flask filling and phone charging.

Funding from the Little Cheyne Court Wind Farm Community Fund will allow essential groups such as Lydd House Playgroup, Lydd Scouts Group and Family Support Works to continue their work and will relieve pressure on local residents who may have otherwise needed to make higher contributions to cover rising costs.

Natalie Smith, Director of Grants and Impact, Kent Community Foundation: “The support from fund-holders RWE, through Little Cheyne Court Wind Farm Community Fund is undoubtedly making a difference during these very challenges times. The beauty of community funds and giving through Community Foundations such as ours and Sussex, is that we stand at the heart of our counties, we understand local needs in detail, and we have relationships with many smaller groups and charities who are at the forefront of support for communities. We are very pleased that the Little Cheyne Court Wind Farm Community Fund continues to recognise the importance of these smaller charitable organisations and welcome more applications for grants of up to £5,000 from groups in the TN31 area.”

Kevin Richmond, CEO, Sussex Community Foundation said: “Since 2009, the Little Cheyne Court Wind Farm Community Fund has supported a wide range of brilliant community groups delivering vital services in the area. Through our partnership with Kent Community Foundation, we are pleased to have given out over £900,000 from this Fund. This funding RWE has provided is now more crucial than ever, supporting local people to cope with rising costs during this difficult time. This is one of two funds RWE holds at the foundation; they are an excellent example of a company giving back by providing positive benefits to local communities.”

Katy Woodington, RWE Community Investment Manager UK & Ireland, said: “We have a commitment to the communities surrounding the Little Cheyne Court Wind Farm and we are proud that local groups are using the fund to help relieve at least a little of the financial burden from increased costs this winter. We look forward to seeing even more organisations benefit from support in the future.”

The Community Benefit funds are made available in local areas which surround RWE’s renewable energy projects and are provided to, and managed directly by, local independent grant making organisations. The funding processes are designed to be flexible and easily accessible, with funding decisions made by panels of local representatives who know their communities best.

To find out more about RWE’s Community Benefit Funds, and the local projects and causes that they help to support, visit our Community funding in action page.

For organisations in Sussex, find out more about how to apply via the Sussex Community Foundation website here: https://sussexgiving.org.uk/apply. Or contact our grants team via email grants@sussexgiving.org.uk or phone 01273 409440.

If you are a community group or charity near to the TN31 area of Kent, contact admin@kentcf.org.uk for more information on funding available or head to Kent Community Foundation’s homepage www.kentcf.org.uk to apply.