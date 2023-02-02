Capital Energy reinforces its commitment to wind power in Soria

The agreements are linked to the development of the Pedrecha, San Cristóbal, Hazapierna and Praderas Altas wind farms and their evacuation infrastructures. This initiative combines the company’s contribution to the decarbonisation of the economy and the transformation of the energy model, through the start-up of renewable energy facilities, with its desire to promote growth in the regions, relying on local talent and promoting its social, industrial and business fabric.

Capital Energy, a Spanish energy company born two decades ago and whose vocation is to become the first 100% vertically integrated renewable operator in the Iberian Peninsula, deepens its commitment to the socioeconomic development of Soria, a strategic province for the start-up of its clean energy project.

Thus, the company has signed with the municipalities of the Soria towns of Velilla de los Ajos, Cañamaque, Viana de Duero, Soliedra and Morón de Almazán and the Aragonese towns of Terrer, Bordalba, Bubierca and Ateca nine new collaboration agreements linked to its Territories Project and the development of several of its renewable infrastructures in the province. This initiative combines the group’s contribution to the decarbonisation of the economy and the transformation of the energy model with its desire to promote growth in the different territories, relying on local talent and strengthening the social, industrial and business fabric of each area.

By virtue of these agreements, Capital Energy undertakes to promote, from the construction of the Pedrecha, San Cristóbal, Hazapierna and Praderas Altas wind farms, the 132 kilovolt (kV) high voltage line (LAT) that will connect the substations of Hazapierna and Medinaceli and the 400 kV LAT that will connect the Pedrecha and Terrer substations, different actions agreed between the parties and that will be adjusted to the needs of the aforementioned municipalities.

In all cases, the initiatives will be framed within specific guidelines, among which are the improvement of infrastructures and services, connectivity and digitization, protection of artistic and cultural heritage, education, health and socio-labour integration of disadvantaged groups. In fact, some beneficial proposals for the inhabitants of these localities are already being considered, such as the installation of self-consumption systems in Cañamaque; the construction of new sports facilities in Terrer; the promotion of telecommunications in Bordalba; the restoration of the Hermitage of Our Lady of Hope in Bubierca; the renovation of local roads in Viana de Duero; the adequacy of the municipal buildings in Soliedra; strengthening the energy efficiency of municipal buildings in Ateca and expanding the Provincial Costume Museum in Morón de Almazán.

The collaboration between the councils and the renewable energy group will continue in the operation and maintenance phase of the aforementioned infrastructures, since they will continue to carry out actions that meet the aforementioned requirements. Through these agreements, Capital Energy reaffirms its interest in contributing to the sustainable development of Velilla de los Ajos, Cañamaque, Viana de Duero, Soliedra, Morón de Almazán, Terrer, Ateca, Bordalba and Bubierca, through actions that guarantee an effective improvement of the quality of life of the neighbors and the environment.

Investments, employment and clean energy for the province of Soria

The San Cristóbal wind farm will be located in the Soria towns of Nolay, Velilla de los Ajos, Bliecos and Serón de Nágima and will have a capacity of 49.5 megawatts (MW). This renewable facility will be capable of generating close to 170,000 megawatt hours (MWh) per year of clean electricity, the equivalent to the consumption of more than 65,000 homes, and avoiding the emission of more than 60,000 tons of CO2 annually.

Pedrecha, located in the municipalities of Maján, Cañamaque, Serón de Nágima and Velilla de los Ajos, will also have a capacity of 49.5 MW, with which it will be able to produce some 160,000 MWh per year, enough to meet the consumption of more than 60,000 Soria homes. It will also prevent the emission into the atmosphere of almost 60,000 tons of CO2 every year.

Hazapierna will have an access power of 49.5 MW. This wind farm, located in Viana de Duero, Nepas and Coscurita, will be able to supply around 165,000 MWh per year and will be able to cover the energy needs of approximately 65,000 homes, also avoiding the emission of around 60,000 tons of CO2.

Finally, located in the municipalities of Viana de Duero, Nepas, Coscurita and Escobosa de Almazán, Praderas Altas will have a capacity of 49.5 MW and will be able to generate more than 160,000 MWh of clean energy each year. This wind farm will prevent the emission into the atmosphere of about 60,000 tons of CO2 and will supply 63,000 homes annually.

The construction of these renewable facilities would mean the creation of more than 810 direct jobs during peak periods and would mobilize an investment of close to 235 million euros. In the operation and maintenance phase, Pedrecha, San Cristóbal, Hazapierna and Praderas Altas will give permanent employment to some 22 professionals in the area and will generate more than 15 indirect jobs.