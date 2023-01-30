Biggest year ever for Women in Wind Global Leadership program

This year’s Women in Wind Global Leadership Program will offer the most mentee places ever – with applications now open for the 2023/24 scheme.



Having started in 2019 with an initial group of eight mentees, this year the program will offer almost four times as many spots to women working in vital emerging wind markets around the world.



Now in its fifth year, the initiative – hosted by the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) and the Global Women’s Network for the Energy Transition (GWNET) – helps accelerate the careers of women in the wind industry, facilitating empowerment and career development by providing training, mentorship, knowledge-sharing and fostering a global network of professionals in the industry.

Apply here

GWEC Director of Women In Wind, Jeanette Gitobu, said: “A just transition has to involve a diverse range of voices at the centre of it. That is why the wind industry will continue to drive change in this area through the Global Leadership Program.

“Gender diversity is not only a moral imperative, but it is also a business imperative for the energy sector. The industry must recognise that diversity and inclusivity are key drivers of innovation and success. Without a diverse workforce, the sector will continue to miss out on the unique perspectives and skills that women bring to the table.

“It has been my enormous privilege in 2022 to have had the support of our mentors, partners, and participants to equip the next generation of future industry leaders to thrive in a vital and exciting industry, and I can’t wait to welcome even more mentees to this year’s scheme.”

Christine Lins, Executive Director and Founding Member of GWNET, said: “In the fourth edition of the Women in Wind Global Leadership Program, we were inspired by the commitment of mentors and mentees from over 14 countries and five continents to foster a global professional network, share knowledge and experiences and empower one another in the wind sector. In 2023, we look forward to welcoming a new group of inspiring women from across key emerging markets for wind power, and to continue our work to urgently address the gender gap which exists in the wind sector”.

About this year’s program: The public application period is open from 30 January – 10 February 2023, and is open to applications to citizens/residents of: Algeria, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Mexico, Morocco, Philippines, Russia, Senegal, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam.

Successful applicants will be matched with a dedicated mentor and take part in a program from March 2023 – January 2023. See full requirements for application here: https://gwec.net/women-in-wind-apply/

About Women in Wind Global Leadership Program

Women in Wind Global Leadership Program was launched in April 2019 by the Global Wind Energy Council and the Global Women’s Network for the Energy Transition. Its objective is to advance the role of women as agents of change in society and the energy transition, and to promote best practices within the wind industry. The program is designed to accelerate the careers of women in the wind industry, support their pathway to senior leadership positions and foster a global network of mentorship, knowledge-sharing and empowerment. More information about the Women in Wind Global Leadership Program is available here.For more information on the program, becoming a Mentor or Partner, please contact Jeanette Gitobu or visit the website here.

About the Global Wind Energy CouncilGlobal Wind Energy Council (GWEC) is a member-based organisation that represents the entire wind energy sector. The members of GWEC represent over 1,500 companies, organisations and institutions in more than 80 countries, including manufacturers, developers, component suppliers, research institutes, national wind and renewables associations, electricity providers, finance and insurance companies. See more: www.gwec.net

About the Global Women’s Network for the Energy TransitionGlobal Women’s Network for the Energy Transition (GWNET) aims to advance the global energy transition by empowering women in energy through interdisciplinary networking, advocacy, training, and mentoring. GWNET seeks to address the current gender imbalances in the energy sector and to promote gender-sensitive action around the energy transition in all parts of the world. See more: www.globalwomennet.org

Media contact:

Alex Bath

Communications Director, GWEC

alex.bath@gwec.net

Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) is a member-based organisation that represents the entire wind energy sector. The members of GWEC represent over 1,500 companies, organisations and institutions in more than 80 countries, including manufacturers, developers, component suppliers, research institutes, national wind and renewables associations, electricity providers, finance and insurance companies.