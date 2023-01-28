Wind power, nothing will ever be the same as before, or maybe it will

When the global wind energy capacity approaches 1,000 GW worldwide and with an expected growth rate of 3% per year, we are faced with the following dilemma: If the market grows continuously, how is it possible that all the manufacturers lose money that only for the first three would be around €4,000 million in 2021, around 10% of their turnover?

We also don’t know if they are all, what happens in China stays in China, but at least it happens with all Western brands, let’s not call manufacturers because part of their components are also manufactured in that Asian country. In parallel, I pose a second question: How could I get out of this situation? Here the analysis is more complicated and I will only dare to outline a few lines in a second article.

Well then, the loss scenario, which, as far as we know, does not affect all renewable technologies (once again we do not know what happens in China with photovoltaics, for example) derives from various factors, some intrinsic to the sector and others external to it. The first can be grouped into those derived from the demand for wind turbines, which in the past was based on a system of regulated tariffs known ex ante (so-called feed-in) and that allowed manufacturers to determine the price of their machines in depending on the income prospects of the producer.

At that time, comfortable for manufacturers, it was said that it was cheaper to buy a machine in Spain and take it to Germany than to buy it directly in this country due to the different remuneration. I doubt it was ever applied, but the model was believable. The only drawback is that in this scenario, unit orders used to be for a few MWs, so several had to be accumulated to have a large order portfolio.

The arrival of auctions complicated the commercial strategy, and not so much because they offered low prices to compete mainly with photovoltaics, but also because manufacturers saw an opportunity to have important orders in the long term if they were linked to winning promoters, therefore that was offered at low prices, with disastrous consequences for its income statement.

Product diversification and the cost of raw materials

Another intrinsic element to the sector has been the diversity of sizes, especially in diameter, but also in nominal power, in a rush forward to differentiate itself from competitors in products that could be considered “quasi commodities”, all look alike once certified, both from the point of view of design and compliance with codes, and reduce the unit cost in €/MW.

All this supposes an additional cost in the production chain and jeopardizes future spare parts, a point that is addressed in another article. Here the Chinese manufacturers are different, especially those that have a presence in Europe, for a testimonial moment, since they concentrate on a few platforms to optimize costs.

The last of the factors that explains the current situation, and although it is not uniform for all manufacturers, is linked to the lack of adequacy of the supply chain and the extra costs that it entails. In the past, many component manufacturing plants were built to facilitate obtaining authorizations, without in many cases their location being the ideal one to serve the future market, much less the growing size of the machines.

The political and in many cases economic implications, some factories were built with public support and a commitment to maintain employment in the medium term, make it difficult to optimize the production chain. A notice for future access contests.

On the side of external factors, the main one is the increase in the costs of materials, especially copper and steel, and freight for the transport of components and finished products. As regards copper, it varies depending on the type of machine, but its percentage in the cost can be around 2%-3% and according to the World Bank report on raw materials, its cost has increased by 50% from 2020 until reaching €10,300/mt in 2022.

Steel has had a lower percentage rise, around 30% to reach €1,400/tm in 2022 but with a very high weight in the case of towers made of this material to reach 10% of the cost of the machine. In many cases, the problem is that it has not been possible to contractually transfer these cost increases to customers.

Additionally, and among the external factors, there is the aforementioned competition in auctions with other technologies, mainly photovoltaic, which made it necessary to set prices at similar prices when they are multi-technology, but also for reasons of institutional and political image in the case of mono- technology: it is worth supporting renewable technologies, but let’s give priority to the cheapest ones.

And to make matters worse, a certain contraction of the market is observed as can be seen in the following graph for Europe, with a 36% drop in orders over the year 2021 for the same dates with a significant concentration in the Scandinavian countries. :

On the contrary, the demand for equipment to manufacture photovoltaic modules in Europe has increased by 62% in the second half of this year compared to 2021, according to the German association VDMA, in order to compete with Chinese manufacturers and meet the demand European demand with a growth of 47% compared to the same period last year.

In any case, the growth of installed power in our country in 2022 alone has been 1,200 MW, which represents a significant workload for both AEMER member companies and exhibitors in the new edition of EXPOFIMER 2023 that we will organize new in Zaragoza, between March 8 and 9 of next year.

In this new article some future lines are proposed for the economic improvement of the necessary wind turbine manufacturing sector.

Institutional proposals

As already mentioned in the previous article, the situation is complicated and the exits are not easy. Siemens Gamesa Energías Renvobles (SGER) in a recent publication entitled “Why we need the European wind industry and how to safegurad it”, whose proposals have later been endorsed by WINDEUROPE, emphasized the importance of the European wind industry, a pioneer since the application of PURPA in the USA in the early 80s, and key to guaranteeing European energy independence, strongly compromised by the limitations of Russian gas and the risk of imports of Asian equipment.

This document analyzes the situation of the sector derived from the relative volatility of the market that, for example, has extended the deadlines for obtaining permits and shows the case of Germany, with the continued fall of the market since 2017, which which has meant, among other things, the loss of 37,000 jobs in recent years, without, for the moment, additionally, orders for offshore wind turbines. We are by no means in that situation, but it is a warning to take into account for solid and sustained growth, and take into account social reactions (which do not only affect wind power).

(The SGER document proposes to the administrations five different lines of action, to a certain extent complementary: