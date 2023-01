Nordex generates orders for 6.3 GW of wind power in 2022

The Nordex Group recorded continued momentum in its fourth-quarter order booking in a challenging market environment. Including many unannounced projects in the last quarter, order intake for the full year totaled 1,235 wind turbines with a nominal capacity of 6.33 gigawatts (GW). This is compared to order intake for 1,636 wind turbines with a capacity of 7.95 GW in the previous year, which also included a major order for 1 GW from Australia.

Order intake in the 4th Quarter of 2022

The fourth quarter represented 386 wind turbines (Q4 2021: 678) with a total production of 1.9 GW (Q4 2021: 3.3 GW). The average sale price in euros per megawatt of capacity (ASP) was significantly higher than in the same quarter of the previous year at EUR 0.89 million/MW (Q4/2021: EUR 0.74 million/MW).

Orders in the last quarter of 2022 (in MW) were distributed as follows: 81 percent, and therefore the largest share, were in Europe, 11 percent in North America, and 8 percent in Latin America. Of a total of eleven countries, Turkey, Germany and Canada represented the largest individual markets.

Order entry for the whole year 2022

Overall, the Nordex Group received orders from 20 countries in 2022. With 14 countries, Europe accounted for 73 percent of the total order intake. The largest individual European markets were Germany, Finland, Turkey, Poland and Spain. Four countries contributed 21 percent to the Latin American region, led by Brazil and Colombia. In the North American region, Canada and the US accounted for 6 percent of orders.

“Unsurprisingly, we continued to see strong order intake momentum during the fourth quarter and this came with higher turbine prices than in the prior year. In addition to the numerous orders from markets, where Nordex already has an established presence, I am pleased that we are also convincing customers in Canada again after several years. In particular, our 5 MW high-performance turbine types and our new 6 MW class continued to meet strong demand,” says José Luis Blanco, CEO of Nordex Group.

