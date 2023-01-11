Capital Energy wind power plant in Castilla-La Mancha

The agreement is linked to the development of the La Herrada wind farm, which will have a 51 MW capacity and which the company will build in this town in Albacete

This initiative combines the company's contribution to the decarbonisation of the economy and the transformation of the energy model, through the start-up of renewable energy facilities, with its desire to promote growth in the regions, relying on local talent and promoting its social, industrial and business fabric La Herrada, which will mobilize an investment of around 53 million euros and will promote the creation of more than 170 direct jobs during the peak periods of its construction, will have a contribution to GDP throughout its useful life equivalent to almost 1.4 million euros per year and an annual tax contribution to local coffers of more than 150,000 euros

Albacete, January 11, 2023.- Capital Energy, a Spanish energy company born two decades ago and whose vocation is to become the first 100% vertically integrated renewable operator in the Iberian Peninsula, reinforces its commitment to the socioeconomic development of Castilla-La Mancha , a relevant community for the implementation of your clean energy project.

Thus, the company has signed the first collaboration agreement in the region with the Montealegre del Castillo City Council linked to its Territories Project, which combines its contribution to the decarbonisation of the economy and the transformation of the energy model with its desire to boost growth of the different territories, relying on local talent and strengthening the social, industrial and business fabric of each area.

By virtue of this agreement, Capital Energy undertakes to promote, from the construction of its La Herrada wind farm, different actions agreed between the parties and that will be adjusted to the needs of the aforementioned town in Albacete. These initiatives will be framed within specific lines of action, among which are the improvement of infrastructures and services, connectivity and digitization, protection of artistic and cultural heritage, education, health and social and labor integration of disadvantaged groups.

In fact, some beneficial proposals for Monte Alegrinos are already being considered, such as improving communications with the rural area located to the south of the municipality and, in particular, the road that connects the municipality with the neighboring town of Ontur.

The collaboration between the council and the renewable energy group will also continue in the operation and maintenance phase of the aforementioned infrastructure, since they will continue to carry out actions that meet the aforementioned requirements. Through this agreement, all parties reaffirm their interest in contributing to the sustainable development of Montealegre del Castillo, through actions that guarantee an effective improvement of the environment and the quality of life of its neighbors.

La Herrada will have an access power of 51 megawatts (MW) and its construction, which is scheduled to start next February, will involve an investment of around 53 million euros. This wind farm will be capable of generating 149,000 megawatt hours (MWh) per year, enough to meet the consumption of around 56,000 Castilian-La Mancha homes with clean electricity. It will also prevent the emission of some 55,000 tons of CO2 annually.

The construction of this renewable infrastructure will promote the creation of more than 170 direct jobs during the peak periods of the works. In the operation and maintenance phase, it is expected to provide stable, quality employment to seven professionals in the area and also contribute to the generation of six indirect jobs.

On the other hand, La Herrada will have a contribution to GDP throughout its useful life equivalent to almost 1.4 million euros per year and an annual tax contribution to local coffers of more than 150,000 euros. To this recurring amount will be added the punctual payment of the ICIO and other fees, which could exceed one million euros.

It should be remembered that Capital Energy has recently closed, with Siemens Gamesa, the purchase contract for the 10 model SG 5.0 – 145 turbines with a unit capacity of 5.2 MW that will equip this Albacete wind farm and which will be delivered this year. In parallel, both companies have signed a complete after-sales service agreement for the monitoring and preventive and corrective maintenance of the aforementioned machines for a period of 20 years, extendable for another five years.