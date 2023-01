Nordex receives order for 45 MW of wind power in Germany

A utility company commissioned the Nordex Group at the end of 2022 to supply and install ten N149/4.X wind turbines for a wind farm in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. The order also includes the Premium Maintenance Service for the 45 MW wind farm for a period of 20 years.

The commissioning of the 4.5 MW wind turbines is scheduled for autumn 2023.

The annual production of clean electricity from the wind farm will reach about 96,000 megawatt hours. This is equivalent to the annual electricity needs of more than 38,000 homes. At the same time, the N149 turbines prevent the emission of 38,400 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) per year.

The turbines will be equipped with a shadow flicker module to avoid shadows and will operate at a reduced noise level at night. To protect bats, a bat module stops the turbines when bats are active.

The name of the client and the project are not disclosed.

The Group has installed more than 41 GW of wind power capacity in more than 40 markets and in 2021 generated revenue of €5.4 billion. The company currently employs a staff of approx. 9,000. Joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Brazil, Germany, India, Mexico, Spain and the United States. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.