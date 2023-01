ACP Statement on Confirmation of 118th Congress

Following the swearing-in of the 118th Congress, the American Clean Power Association today released a statement from interim CEO and Chief Advocacy Officer JC Sandberg:

“Congratulations to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and the 118th Congress. We anticipate that this new Congress will provide ample opportunity for bipartisan cooperation on advancing commonsense clean energy policies that lower electricity bills, create millions of jobs, and move America into a future of energy independence. We look forward to working with both the House and Senate to deliver the clean, abundant, and affordable power Americans want.”

American Clean Power

American Clean Power is the voice of the clean power industry that is?powering America’s future, providing cost-effective solutions to the climate crisis while creating jobs, spurring massive investment in the U.S.?economy?and driving high-tech innovation across the nation. We are uniting the power of America’s renewable energy industry to advance our shared goals and to transform the U.S. power grid to a low-cost,?reliable?and renewable power system.