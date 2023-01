ERG has placed a 76 MW order for the repowering of the Castelvetrano Salemi wind farm, located in the Sicilia Region, Italy. The contract includes the supply and installation of thirteen V150-4.2 MW wind turbines and five V136-4.2 MW wind turbines, as well as an Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

“We are very proud to partner once again with ERG and increase our joint contribution to Italy’s energy transition. This order also underlines the versatility of Vestas’ 4 MW platform and its ability to provide our customers with business case certainty in different sites.”, says Vestas General Manager Italy & Turkey, Francesco Amati.

Turbine delivery is scheduled for the first quarter of 2024, while commissioning is planned for the second quarter of 2024.

The order also reinforces Vestas’ leadership in the country’s wind energy sector, where it has installed over 4.9 GW since 1991.