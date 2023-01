Vestas wins 84 MW order in Italy

Campo Eolico Ariano (CEA), a full subsidiary of the W.E.B Group, has placed a 84 MW order for the Ariano Irpino wind park, to be located in the Campania Region, Italy. The contract includes the supply and installation of 20 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines, as well as a 25-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

“Since the Ariano project is W.E.B’s biggest project so far, it marks another important milestone for the growth of WEB”, says Frank Dumeier, W.E.B’s global CEO. “We are also glad to add this project to our long-term partnership with Vestas”.

Andrea Tisot, W.E.B’s country manager for Italy, adds: “The Ariano project will also be a top ten Italian windpark in terms of dimension”.

“I would like to thank CEA for the trust placed in Vestas’ 4 MW platform and in our full-scope, performace-based AOM 5000 service concept. We expect the reliability of our technology and our unmatched service experience to provide long-term business case certainty and help our customer optimise its project’s energy production”, says Vestas General Manager Italy & Turkey, Francesco Amati.

Turbine delivery and commissioning are expected for the second half of 2023.

The order also reinforces Vestas’ leadership in the country’s wind energy sector, where it has installed over 4.9 GW since 1991. It also adds to the more than 1.8 GW of contracts signed by Vestas in Italy’s auction system.