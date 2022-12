Vestas wins an order for 252 MW of wind power in Australia

Vestas has received a 252 MW order for an undisclosed wind farm in Australia. The order consists of 42 V162-6.2 MW wind turbines in 6.0 MW operating mode of the EnVentus platform.

Vestas will also deliver the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) of the turbines, as well as a 30-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to optimize asset performance.

Delivery of the Vestas wind turbines is scheduled for the first quarter of 2024, and commissioning is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Project and client names are not disclosed.