Naturgy obtains environmental green light for the Piago wind farm

Obtaining a favorable Environmental Impact Declaration (DIA) is the step prior to administrative and construction authorization, which will allow, along with municipal building permits, to begin construction work on this facility.

The company will invest close to 28 million euros in the start-up of this wind project in Cervo, which will produce wind energy equivalent to more than 29,500 homes per year.

In its firm commitment to the energy transition, Naturgy continues with its strategy of developing a portfolio of renewable generation projects in Galicia.

Naturgy has obtained the favorable Environmental Impact Declaration (DIA) for the Piago wind farm, a step prior to the granting of the administrative and construction authorization resolution that will allow, along with obtaining municipal work permits, to begin construction work of this facility.

With a total of 7 wind turbines and an investment of about 28 million euros, the Piago wind farm, located in the Cervo municipality, will have a capacity of 27.6 MW. It will produce 103 GWh annually, which is equivalent to an energy consumption equivalent to more than 29,500 homes per year, and will prevent the annual emission of close to 59,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere.

Naturgy has made significant efforts in this project to minimize environmental impact and prioritize environmental protection. In this sense, a wind turbine was removed and the layout of the access roads was modified to limit the impact to habitats of environmental interest and commitments were made for the environmental preservation of the project environment. Likewise, the project includes the revegetation of land and periodic environmental monitoring of the same during the life of the park.

The construction, operation and maintenance of the park will generate more than 360 direct and indirect jobs throughout the life of the project, and Naturgy’s technical teams will rely on companies with bases and personnel in Galicia.

A wind project integrated economically and socially in the territory

Wind energy allows for a new economic use of the land that is fully compatible with other activities, thus making an important contribution to local economic development and the territorial structuring of these rural areas. In the same way, both municipal income from building permits, wind canon payments and local taxes, involve relevant transfers to regional and local administrations.

Naturgy maintains a strong social commitment to Galicia and bases its wind development on the economic and social integration of its projects and on a permanent dialogue with all stakeholders. In this sense, the most relevant milestones that have occurred during this processing phase have been shared with the councils involved, as well as the company’s permanent willingness to share information and clarify doubts both from the administrations and from the residents of the area. .

The company currently has 17 wind farms in operation in Galicia, which last year generated 1,128 GWh and continues with its strategy of developing a portfolio of renewable generation projects in Galicia with project proposals that are respectful of the values of the areas in which it is implanted.

The investments planned during the validity of the 2021-2025 Strategic Plan reach 14,000 million euros, of which approximately two thirds will be dedicated to promoting renewable generation, to go from more than 5.4 GW currently in operation to more than 14 GW expected to be operational in December 2025. These investments confirm the company’s strategic shift towards a more sustainable energy mix and its commitment to the energy transition. All this, without abandoning the fundamental objectives of creating value and growth for each of the businesses.