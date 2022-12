Vestas wins an order for 32 MW of wind power in Italy

Vestas has received a 32 MW order from gruppo De Vizia for the Siri and Deca wind farms, to be located in the Campania region of Italy. The contract includes the supply and installation of four V136-4.5 MW and three V150-4.5 MW wind turbines, as well as a 10-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

“We are happy to continue working with Vestas. The two wind farms are part of a broader wind portfolio in which we have successfully implemented different Vestas platforms to the satisfaction of both Vestas and us,” says Nicola De Vizia of the De Vizia group.

“I would like to thank the De Vizia group for extending the collaboration with Vestas. We are also proud to see how the versatility of Vestas’ 4MW platform and its latest models allow our customers to maximize energy production in wind farms of different characteristics”, says the General Manager of Vestas Italy and Turkey, Francesco Amati.

The delivery and commissioning of the turbine are scheduled for the second half of 2023.

Vestas leads the Italian wind energy market with 4.9 GW of installed wind capacity. Italy has installed more than 11.1 GW of onshore wind capacity and aims to reach 18.4 GW by 2030 according to the national energy and climate plan (NECP).