Engie Brasil secures $290 mln in funding for Bahia wind power project

Engie Brasil Energia SA EGIE3.SA said on Thursday it has secured 1.5 billion reais ($290 million) in funding from the country’s development bank BNDES to invest in a wind power facility in northeastern Brazil.

Made up of 24 wind farms in Brazil’s northeastern Bahia state, the Serra do Assurua wind complex is scheduled to start operations in 2024 with an installed capacity of 846 megawatts, the local unit France’s Engie ENGIE.PA said in a securities filing.