Wind power breaks electricity generation record in Spain in 2022

Wind generation record in 2022 and consolidation as the first renewable technology in the electricity system

Based on Red Eléctrica de España (REE) estimates, wind power ended the year as the first renewable technology and reached a generation record for the year with more than 61,000 GWh.

The wind power installed today is 29,798 MW, with an increase of 1,659 new wind megawatts in 2022. More than 58% of the electrical power installed in Spain is already renewable, where in 2022 4.6 new GW have been installed renewable.

2022 highlights the wind sector as a fundamental piece for the progress of our economy and society where it already adds 32,000 jobs, maintains 100% of the value chain with more than 250 industrial centers, with a contribution to GDP of 0.49% and has achieved that Spanish citizens save more than 2,000 million euros in the price of light until October. And we continue to lead the development of technology, being the 6th country in the world in wind power patents and the 1st in the development of floating offshore wind prototypes.

