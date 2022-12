Vestas wins a 108 MW order for a wind project in Scotland

Vestas has received a 108 MW order from Infinergy UK for the Limekiln wind farm in the UK.

The order includes the supply, installation and commissioning of 24 V136-4.5 MW wind turbines at a peak height of 150 m, as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service contract.

“Vestas is proud to be working with Infinergy for the first time in the UK, and we are excited to once again supply the V136-4.5 MW for the UK market,” says Juan Furones, Vice President of Sales for North and Central Vestas Europe. “We are pleased to contribute to the UK’s Net-Zero ambitions through our industry-leading wind power solutions and strong partnership with our customers.”

The site is located about 13 miles west of Thurso in the Scottish Highlands.

Delivery and installation of the wind turbines is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2024 with commissioning scheduled for the third quarter of 2024.