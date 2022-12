Vestas wins 126 MW order for Derrinlough wind power project in Ireland

Vestas has received a 126 MW order for the Bord na Móna Derrinlough Wind Farm Project in Ireland. The order includes a total of 21 V150-6.0 MW EnVentus wind turbines with a site-specific hub height of 110m for a site in County Offaly, located in the Irish midlands.

The order includes supply, installation, and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance of the assets.

Derrinlough at 126 MW is the largest wind farm to successfully clear the recent RESS-2 Auction and once installed, it will be the largest single wind farm installation in Ireland. This order also marks the first deployment of the V150-6.0 MW EnVentus technology project for Vestas in Ireland.

“Vestas are delighted to once again partner with Bord na Móna in Ireland. Derrinlough marks the continued relationship between Bord na Móna and Vestas following the successful delivery of the Cloncreen project,” says Juan Furones, Vice President Sales for Northern and Central Europe at Vestas. “Vestas are proud to see the success of the EnVentus platform in Ireland which offers a wide range of customised solutions to suit the needs of each unique project.”

Following a very competitive international tender process, we are pleased to award the 21 turbine contract for Derrinlough Wind Farm to Vestas. We very much look forward to working with Vestas once again over the coming months to deliver affordable, green energy, that enhances Ireland’s energy security. Bord na Móna is committed to green energy for the people of Ireland which is evident by the investment of over €150m by the company in the development of this project. We’re proud to help power a sustainable energy future for Irish communities through our renewable energy assets, such as wind,” says John Reilly, Head of Bord na Móna Renewable Energy.

The delivery and installation of the wind turbines are expected to occur in the first quarter of 2024 with the commissioning scheduled for the third quarter of 2024.