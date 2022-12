Vestas wins an order for 56 MW of wind power in Ireland

Vestas has received a 56 MW order from Statkraft Ireland to power the Cushaling wind farm in Ireland. The order includes a total of nine V162-6.2 MW wind turbines at a peak height of 185m in Counties Offaly and Kildare.

This is the first order for the V162-6.2 MW from Vestas in Ireland featuring the largest rotor diameter of any wind turbine on the island. The order includes the supply, installation and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a 35-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimized performance of the asset.

“Vestas is delighted to deliver its first V162-6.2 MW wind turbines to Ireland, which are perfectly suited to the Irish Midlands and also take advantage of the versatility and strong performance of the EnVentus platform technology, Vestas next generation in the evolution of the wind turbines”. says Juan Furones, Vice President of Sales for Northern and Central Europe at Vestas. “Our thanks to Statkraft Ireland for their trust in us, which is also reflected in a 35-year long-term service contract. Driven by the mutual interest of all stakeholders to accelerate the energy transition in Ireland, this project will support the country’s ambition for a more decarbonized economy.

Kevin O’Donovan, managing director of Statkraft Ireland, said: “We are delighted that the installation of the V162-6.2 MW turbine at Cushaling Wind Farm will be the first on the island of Ireland. These will be the largest turbines to be used in any wind project in the country and Cushaling will be the site of the first Vestas V162.

Ambitious projects that implement the latest in turbine technology can help deliver affordable clean energy to customers while reducing Ireland’s dependency on imported fossil fuels. Each additional wind power project means a reduction in the amount of coal and gas we need to generate electricity.”

Delivery and installation of the wind turbines is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2024 with commissioning scheduled for the second quarter of 2024.