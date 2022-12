Vestas receives order for 62 MW of wind power in Spain

Renewable energy developer Norvento Enerxia has placed an order for 62 MW for several wind farms to be located in Galicia, Spain. The contract includes the supply and installation of thirteen V150-4.5 MW wind turbines and one V136-3.45 MW wind turbine. Vestas will also provide service for the projects through a full scope long-term service agreement.

“At Norvento Enerxia we are very happy to work with a company like Vestas. We have no doubt that this collaboration will help us to continue advancing in our objective of contributing to the energy independence of our country with efficient wind projects”, affirms Iván Nogueiras, General Director of Norvento Enerxía.

“We are very proud to partner with Norvento to expand wind energy in Galicia. We are also pleased to see the suitability of the latest models of Vestas’ 4 MW platform for the Spanish market. We expect that the reliability of its full converter technology and its ability to capture high annual energy production in the wind farm will continue to contribute significantly to the country’s energy transition over the next decade”, says Agustín Sánchez-Tembleque, General Manager of Vestas. Spain. and Portugal.

The V150 and V136 blades of the project will be manufactured at the Vestas factory in Daimiel, Ciudad Real, Spain. All towers will also be made locally.

Turbine delivery is scheduled for the third quarter of 2023.

Since 1991, when Vestas installed its first wind turbine in Spain, the company has accumulated more than 5 GW of installed power.

