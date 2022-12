Nordex receives orders from Eksim for the N163/6.X wind turbines covering more than 150 MW of wind power in Türkiye

Nordex has received orders from Eksim Yatirim Holding A.S. covering more than 150 MW for the expansion of two wind farms in Türkiye. The Nordex Group will supply a total of 22 of the N163/6.X turbines as part of the expansion of the existing “Geyve” and “Silivri” wind farms. Both orders also include a Premium Service contract for a period of ten years.

In the province of Sakarya, near the Black Sea, the “Geyve” wind farm, with a current capacity of 50 MW, is being expanded by another 98 MW with 14 N163/6.X wind turbines. The “Silivri” wind farm in the Istanbul province in the Marmara region of Turkey currently has a nominal capacity of 63 MW. The Nordex Group will add eight turbines in the 6.X MW class, bringing the total to 115 MW.

By the end of 2023, the N163/6.X turbines at the Geyve wind farm and in 2024 those at the Silivri wind farm will supply clean electricity to the Turkish grid. In order to ensure a high level of availability of the turbines in the “Geyve” wind farm also at low temperatures, for the first time in a project in Türkiye, the Nordex Group will equip the rotor blades with the Advanced Anti-Icing system. .

“The Nordex Group has been collaborating closely with Eksim for years and the fact that they have once again opted for our technology for their wind farms shows that they continue to trust our long-standing collaboration,” says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group. He adds: “By expanding the wind farms we are advancing rapidly in the expansion of wind power in Türkiye and reinforcing our leading position in the market, with an installed capacity of 3.5 GW in the country.”

Eksim Yatirim Holding A.S. has been active in the wind power business since the early 2000s and operates eight wind farms in Türkiye with a total output of 464 MW. All wind farms are exclusively equipped with Nordex turbines. Eksim can draw on experience in running several generations of turbines. Its wind farms include N90 N100, N117, N131 and N149 machines. In the past, Eksim has always used the latest generation of turbines when expanding its wind farms. At “Geyve” and “Silivri” in the future, the N163/6.X turbines will once again improve performances at these two sites thanks to their high performance optimized technology.

The Group has installed more than 41 GW of wind power capacity in more than 40 markets and in 2021 generated revenue of €5.4 billion. The company currently employs a staff of approx. 9,000. Joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Brazil, Germany, India, Mexico, Spain and the United States. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.