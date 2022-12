Serbia to launch wind power auctions in first quarter of 2023

Serbia plans to call its first-ever auctions for wind farms in the first quarter of 2023, Minister of Mining and Energy Dubravka ?edovi? has announced.

The Ministry of Mining and Energy is currently laying the groundwork for new investments in renewable energy sources, and the plan is to complete the regulatory framework in the first quarter of 2023.

The ministry intends to issue a public call for the first auctions for wind farms in the first quarter of next year, Dubravka ?edovi? said at the 10th Lap Time conference, organized by the American Chamber of Commerce in Serbia (AmCham).

The ministry will adopt a three-year auction schedule in order to define the pace of the renewables sector development, which, in her words, will make it easier for investors to plan their projects.

I am glad to see that AmCham members recognize the green agenda as one of the priorities for investment, said ?edovi?.

The Ministry will prepare a three-year auction plan

Of note, the Government of Serbia set a quota of 400 MW for auctions for wind farms at the end of 2021, but they didn’t actually take place. The public call was first announced at the end of 2021, then at the beginning of 2022, and then for the third quarter of this year.

?edovi? has now said that businesses and citizens truly recognize the benefits of green energy, so the state’s main task is to create conditions for such investments.

Energy efficiency projects worth EUR 920 million are being prepared or implemented

She said that Serbia is currently implementing or preparing a large number of projects to increase energy efficiency, whose total value is estimated at EUR 920 million.

Their implementation will result in savings of at least 950 GWh per year, and reduce CO2 emissions by 580,000 tons, which is equal to the annual emission of 320,000 cars or 15% of the emissions generated by household heating, said ?edovi?.

The minister recalled that Serbia’s energy consumption per unit of GDP is four times as high as the European average.

balkangreenenergynews.com