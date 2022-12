Vestas wins an order for 236 MW of wind power in Finland

Vestas has received an order for 236 MW wind turbines from Suomen Hyötytuuli Oy, a long-term customer of Pori, to power the Siikajoki wind farm in North Ostrobothnia in Finland.

The order consists of 38 V162-6.2 MW wind turbines and includes the supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as the Vestas anti-icing system, which effectively eliminates ice formation on the blades during operation to maximize energy production.

“Vestas is delighted to once again be working with the Suomen Hyötytuuli team and their owners on a wind power project in Finland, which demonstrates the great partnership between the two companies, and we are excited to apply the Vestas anti-icing system, which It will boost the profitability of the project. energy production during the cold months,” says Juan Furones, Vice President of Sales for Northern and Central Europe at Vestas. “This project is driven by the mutual interest of all stakeholders to support Finland’s ambition for a more decarbonized economy , and we’re proud to be a part of that journey.”

”The investment significantly increases our company’s production and contributes to achieving Finland’s climate goals. We hope that this investment, along with other energy investments, will strengthen Finland’s energy independence and security of supply for the coming winter and beyond. We are pleased to continue this journey with Vestas”, says Toni Sulameri, Managing Director of Suomen Hyötytuuli.

Siikajoki is located about 50 km south of Oulu, in the Northern Ostrobothnia region. Delivery and installation of the wind turbines is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2024 with commissioning scheduled for the third and fourth quarters of 2024.

