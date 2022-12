ACP Statement on Auxin Solar Circumvention Case

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) expressed disappointment following a decision today that could lead to new duties and lack of certainty for the U.S. solar industry. After the Commerce Department decided that the Auxin circumvention case related to solar panels and cells assembled by allied trading partners from Southeast Asia will proceed, with a final determination expected in May 2023, Interim CEO and Chief Advocacy Officer JC Sandberg issued the following statement:

“Today’s announcement from the Department of Commerce is a step backward for the United States. This decision upends a decade of precedent that Commerce itself established, undercutting any sense of business certainty that American companies rely on to continue investing in America’s clean energy future and impacting our ability to reduce our dependence on foreign energy sources.

“American solar companies are making critical 2024 procurement decisions now and today’s decision casts greater uncertainty about the future of the solar industry in the U.S. that could lead to higher electricity bills. It could also undermine the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act, harming domestic manufacturing and endangering good-paying jobs across the country.”