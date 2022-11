EDP Renováveis and Vestas complete the installation of the largest wind turbines in Portugal

EDPR and Vestas complete the installation of the largest wind turbines in the Iberian Peninsula.

EDP Renováveis (EDPR), the world’s fourth largest producer of wind and solar energy, has completed the installation of the two largest and most powerful onshore wind turbines in the Iberian peninsula. The project, located at the Barão São João wind park in Lagos, Portugal, features two Vestas EnVentus V162-6.2 MW wind turbines, the largest and most powerful wind turbines in the Iberian Peninsula. Their 80-metre long blades will supply the Portuguese grid with over 34 GWh of additional renewable energy per year, and the park will provide enough energy to cover the electricity needs of approximately 27,000 people.

The initial project, which is in operation in the municipality of Lagos, included 25 turbines of 2 MW each, and a total installed capacity of 50 MW. With the addition of two new V162-6.2 MW wind turbines, the capacity of the wind park will reach 62 MW.

The transport of the 80-metre blades has been the most complex ever carried out in the Iberian Peninsula. The Blade Lifter technology used, a pioneer in Europe for these dimensions, leverages the lifting and tilting of the blades to adapt to the conditions of the road and the orography of the land.

By extending wind farms already in operation, the production of renewable energy is increased minimising environmental and landscape impact. These projects also take advantage of the grid connection and existing infrastructure, while contributing to achieving the objective of accelerating the global energy transition.





Vestas reaches 1 GW of capacity under service in Portugal

With this project, Vestas totals over 900 MW of capacity installed or under construction in Portugal and almost 6 GW in the Iberian Peninsula. Vestas also provides service to over 1 GW of wind turbines in Portugal, both from Vestas and other manufacturers. The company’s footprint in Portugal also includes the Vestas Porto Technology Centre, which celebrated its 5th Anniversary in September 2022. Launched in 2017 with the aim to hire 80 professionals by the end of the year, the Centre has not stopped growing since then. It currently employs almost six hundred top-notch engineers from 24 different countries, out of which 80 per cent are Portuguese.