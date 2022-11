WWEA Half-year Report 2022: Worldwide Windpower Boom Continues in 2022

More new installations in the first half of 2022 than in 2021. Annual growth rate remains at 13%. At least additional 110 Gigawatt are expected for the full year. A total capacity of 1 Million Megawatt is expected for 2023.

The World Wind Energy Association WWEA has gathered statistics on new wind power installations in the first six months of 2022. Based on a survey amongst WWEA’s member associations from around the globe, WWEA has been able to publish an estimate of the global installations as of now and a prediction for the end of 2022.

While in the first half of 2021, 27,6 Gigawatt were added, the world installed 28,9 Gigawatt in the same period of 2022. This equals an annual growth rate of 13%, when comparing the total installed capacity end of June 2022 and end of June 2021. With this, the global installed capacity stood in June 2022 at 874 Gigawatt.

Additional momentum is expected in the second half of 2022. Accordingly and based on the estimations of our members, WWEA expects a total new capacity addition of at least 110 Gigawatt throughout the whole year 2022 which would represent a new all-time high, after 100 Gigawatt in 2021.

With this, the globally installed wind capacity will reach more than 955 Gigawatt by end of 2022 and will cross the threshold of 1 million Megawatt in the middle of 2023.

China will once more represent the lion’s share with an expected installed capacity of 60 Gigawatt. Strong growth is also expected in other markets, including the US – although below 2021 levels, Spain as the most likely biggest European market in 2022 or in Brazil, the South American wind power leader.

WWEA President Hon. Peter Rae AO from Australia says: “While the world leaders are meeting at the COP in Egypt to discuss ever more effective ways to tackle climate change through international agreements, the world’s wind energy sector is continuing to deliver its own practical solution. Furthermore, if governments continue to improve the legal frameworks for wind power deployment and operation, then the wind power growth can be accelerated to an even faster rate.”

WWEA Secretary General Stefan Gsänger: “It needs to be emphasised that the encouraging increased growth rates observed in the middle of the year 2022 are not yet a result of the response to the Russian war against Ukraine, and the corresponding problems with fossil energy supply and prices. As many governments have now started to implement new policies to accelerate wind power deployment, we expect additional momentum from next year onwards.”

The report can be downloaded here : WWEA_HYR2022