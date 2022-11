ACP Statement on Central Atlantic Draft Wind Energy Areas

The American Clean Power Association issued the following statement from Josh Kaplowitz, Vice President for Offshore Wind, after the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) today released the draft Wind Energy Areas (WEAs) for the Central Atlantic region:

“ACP applauds the Biden administration’s designation of draft wind energy areas (WEAs) in the Central Atlantic region.

“It is especially significant that five of the eight draft WEAs identified are in shallow waters that allow for the use of offshore wind turbines with fixed bottom foundations. These areas represent our best chance to extend the fixed bottom project pipeline on the East Coast that will spark further supply chain investments in the mid-Atlantic and help meet current and anticipated state and federal offshore wind and greenhouse gas reduction goals.

“Developing offshore wind in these areas has the potential to generate approximately 20.6 gigawatts of reliable, domestic clean energy, which is enough to power 7.2 million homes. This development will also bring skilled jobs, unlock investment, and create supply chain and manufacturing opportunities to the region. At the national level, the further development of offshore wind in the Central Atlantic will help the U.S. meet its goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030 and demonstrates the administration’s continued dedication to generating clean, affordable, and secure sources of domestic energy.

“We look forward to working with the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management to ensure all of these areas are carried forward for auction in 2023.”