Environmental Analysis for Proposed Offshore Wind Energy Project in New York 

Empire Wind energy project could provide power for at least 700,000 homes.

The American Clean Power Association released the following statement today from Josh Kaplowitz, Vice President for Offshore Wind, after the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) announced the availability of the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) for the proposed Empire Wind energy project offshore of New York, and the opening of a 60-day public comment period that ends on Jan. 17, 2023.

“Offshore wind is a critical component to the transition to clean power, and the proposed 2,076-megawatt Empire Wind energy project off the coast of New York would deliver enough energy to power 700,000 homes in New York state. The release of the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) and call for public comments continues both the Administration’s and the industry’s commitment to building clean power and doing it in a way that protects the environment.

“Offshore wind farms go through rigorous environmental reviews, and we appreciate BOEM’s thorough and expeditious process which also takes into account the economic benefits that the construction and operation offshore wind farms provide. The Empire Wind energy project is a key part of the Biden Administration’s goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030 to meet our clean energy goals, and it will support American manufacturing and jobs in the energy industry. We look forward to its eventual approval.”