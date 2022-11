Nordex generates more than 500 jobs in the Northeast through wind power towers and presents wind turbines with unprecedented power during Brasil Windpower 2022.

Brazil Windpower brings big names in the wind energy sector, and Nordex talks about its extensive presence in Brazil and job creation

Brazil Windpower 2022 brought, in its 13th edition, big names from the wind energy sector. At the largest event in the sector, the CEO of Nordex do Brasil, Felipe Ferreira, explained that the Nordex company has had a broad presence in Brazil, where it has been operating since 2013, mainly in the Northeast region. The company generated many jobs in the Northeast and has unprecedented power wind turbines.

The 13th edition of the event is being held for the first time in a hybrid format, with the traditional face-to-face event and the modernity of a digital platform. The meeting had an important exchange of experiences between the large companies in the segment.

At Fábrica da Bahia, in Simões Filhos, the company had about 60 employees, and today it has more than 200 employees. Tower plants generate around 400 to 500 jobs per plant, including indirect and direct jobs. In addition, Felipe highlights the importance of these new works in regions where there are not many jobs. In other words, the company also plays a very important social role.

Nordex is one of the largest wind turbine manufacturers in the world. It is among the top 5 global manufacturers. In Brazil alone, the company has more than 1,000 wind turbines, especially in the Northeast region. In addition, the company has contracts of 5 to 10 years for the maintenance of this equipment.

This multinational is based in Germany and has operations in several countries, including Brazil. In the last 3 years, the company has tripled its production capacity in both tower and blade factories. Investments have been constant and must continue. Therefore, this is excellent news for the population that has a branch near their city.