GES comissions a wind farm that it has built for the German power producer RWE

GES has carried out the engineering, civil works, and medium voltage network of the wind farm. This is RWE’s first wind power project in Spain, for which it has trusted GES to carry out the works.

GES is an international reference providing solution for renewable energies from 25 years ago. The wind and solar activity of GES represents the 5% of the total installed capacity in the World. During these years of activity in the wind sector, the company has built more than 14,8 GW and installed more than 28 GW at the international wind market. On the other hand, GES has 17 year of experience in the photovoltaic sector and specializes in the construction of large-scale photovoltaic plants. During these years, the company has built more than 1,000 MW (BOP & EPC).

GES is an international benchmark in the providing solutions for renewable energy projects. The company has a staff of more than 700 professionals distributed around the world, and has a stable presence through commercial offices and operational centres in Spain, Italy, Egypt, Mexico, and Chile.

The province of Soria aims to become a benchmark in renewable energies. In the current process of decarbonisation of the energy model, in a matter of months several wind and photovoltaic installations have begun in Soria, which altogether add up to more than 600 MW and an investment of over 650 million euros.