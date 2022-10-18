Wind energy production rises in some European markets in the second week of October

In the second week of October, the wind energy production increased compared to the previous week in the French, Italian and Portuguese markets. The largest increase, of 33%, was registered in France. In contrast, the solar energy production decreased in all markets. But, when comparing the solar energy production of the first sixteen days of October with that registered in the same days of 2021, the increases were generalised. The largest increase, of 34%, was registered in the Portuguese market.

Solar photovoltaic and thermoelectric energy production and wind energy production

During the second week of October, the solar energy production decreased in all European markets analysed at AleaSoft Energy Forecasting compared to the previous week. The largest falls were those of the French and German markets, of 30% and 29% respectively. In the Italian market, the decrease was 19%, while the smallest decreases were those of the Spanish and Portuguese markets, of 4.7% and 8.6% respectively.

On the other hand, if the solar energy production of the first sixteen days of October is compared with that of the same days of 2021, generalised increases were registered. The largest increase in solar energy production was that of the Portuguese market, which was 34%. In the rest of the markets, the increases were between 12% of Germany and 17% of Spain.

For the third week of October, the AleaSoft Energy Forecasting’s solar energy production forecasting indicates increases in production in Germany and Italy, but it is expected to decrease in Spain.

Source: Prepared by AleaSoft Energy Forecasting using data from ENTSO-E, RTE, REN, REE and TERNA.

During the week of October 10, the wind energy production increased compared to the previous week in the markets of France, Portugal and Italy, by 33%, 22% and 8.7% respectively. Instead, the production fell by 39% in the German market. The wind energy production also decreased in the Spanish market, but the fall was limited to 5.6% in this case.

When comparing the wind energy production of the first sixteen days of October with that of the same period of the previous year, decreases were registered in almost all European markets analysed at AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. The exception was the German market with a 10% increase in production. On the other hand, the largest fall, of 52%, was that of the Portuguese market, followed by that of the Italian market, of 44%. In the markets of Spain and France the decreases were 33% and 5.6%, respectively.

On the other hand, despite the increases registered compared to the previous week, the lowest daily wind energy production since January 25, of 23 863.75 MWh, was registered in the French market on Wednesday, October 12. In the case of the Italian market, the wind energy production of Sunday, October 16, of 5570.00 MWh, was the lowest since December 17, 2020.

For the week of October 17, the AleaSoft Energy Forecasting’s wind energy production forecasting indicates increases in production in Germany, France, Spain and Portugal, while in Italy the production with this technology might decrease.

AleaSoft Energy Forecasting’s analysis on the prospects for energy markets in Europe and the renewable energy projects financing

Next Thursday, October 20, a new edition of the monthly webinars of AleaSoft Energy Forecasting and AleaGreen will be held. Like every October since 2020, speakers from Deloitte will participate: Álvaro Antón Azcoiti, Director, Financial Advisory; Ricardo Benito Pascual, Director, Financial Advisory and Luis Garcia Tasich, Manager of Global IFRS and Offerings Services (GIOS), who will share and update their vision and experience on the renewable energy projects financing and the importance of the forecasting in audits and portfolio valuation. In addition, Oriol Saltó i Bauzà, Associate Partner at AleaGreen, will carry out the usual analysis of the evolution and prospects of European energy markets already at the gates of winter, which is expected to be complicated, especially in terms of gas supply and prices, with direct repercussions on electricity supply and prices. Antonio Delgado Rigal, CEO of AleaSoft Energy Forecasting and Joseba Estomba Lecuona, Partner at Deloitte will also participate in the analysis table after the Spanish version of the webinar.