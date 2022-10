Nordex wins out in Croatia with order for a wind farm with 50 M

At the end of September, the Nordex Group was awarded an order for the supply and installation of 10 N149/4.X wind turbines for a wind farm in Croatia. The order also includes a Premium Service contract for the turbines. The Nordex Group also signed a 20-year contract for the maintenance of the wind turbines, which also includes an option to extend the service of the turbines for another 10 years.

The wind farm, with a nominal installed capacity of 50 MW, is being built in the municipality of Gracac. The Nordex Group will begin the installation of the N149/4.X turbines on 105-meter tubular steel towers in the summer of 2023 and commissioning is scheduled for the end of the same year.

The name of the client and the project are not disclosed.

For the Nordex Group, the project represents the second order this year from this Mediterranean country for turbines of the Delta4000 series. In February 2022, the Nordex Group received an order for 25 N149/5.X wind turbines with a total rated power of 137 MW for a wind farm near the Dalmatian coast.

To date, the Nordex Group has installed turbines with 312 MW in Croatia. Together with the orders from 2022, the capacity of the Nordex turbines here will increase to almost 500 MW.

The Group has installed more than 41 GW of wind power capacity in more than 40 markets and generated revenue of €5.4 billion in 2021. The company currently employs a staff of approx. 9,000. Joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio focuses on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailored to the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.