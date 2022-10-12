Wind energy in Türkiye

ENERCON, a pioneer of wind energy converter technologies, and Enerjisa Üretim, a joint venture of the E.ON – SABANCI Holding, which is a leader in the field of energy generation, are joining forces to implement the YEKA RES 2 project in Türkiye. The tender will play a major role in increasing the clean energy capacity in the country. Within its scope,

ENERCON and Enerjisa Üretim will install 1,000 MW of onshore wind energy capacity together. ENERCON will supply the wind energy converter technology and deliver a total of 240 E-138 EP3 E2 WECs within the next four years.

The YEKA – Renewable Energy Resource Areas programme with a total capacity of 2,850 MW has been held since 2017. It is one of the major projects in Türkiye to reduce the global climate crisis, develop domestic production in renewable energy technology and increase the share of clean energy resources in its electricity generation portfolio. In the YEKA RES 2 tender held in 2019, the 1,000 MW capacity was won by ENERCON and Enerjisa Üretim – each company with a share of 500 MW. As a result of project development studies carried out over the past three years and intensive negotiations between both companies, ENERCON and Enerjisa Üretim decided to join forces and implement the YEKA RES 2 project together. ENERCON’s role as ‘technology supplier’ and Enerjisa Üretim’s part as ‘investor and operator’ were fixed in a cooperation agreement, signed by Enerjisa Üretim CEO ?hsan Erbil Bayçöl and ENERCON CEO Dr Jürgen Zeschky last week in Assos/Çanakkale.

‘We are very pleased about the signing of this agreement’, said ENERCON CEO Dr Jürgen Zeschky. ‘Our companies share the same commitment to renewable energies and the energy transition. Together, we will make a significant contribution to a reliable, crisis-proof, sustainable and affordable energy supply in Türkiye. We are looking forward to a long-term trustful partnership with Enerjisa Üretim.’

ENERCON CCO Ulrich Schulze Südhoff added: ‘ENERCON is proud to be the chosen manufacturer for the Yeka 2 projects. Our wind energy converters are recognised as ‘best in their class’ and have proven to be extremely reliable at Turkish sites. We have a long history within the Turkish onshore wind market and are one of the pioneers of the sector. This turbine supply agreement also underlines the significance Türkiye has for us on a global level, as a target market for generation and for our supply chain. The country will remain one of our core markets in the future too.’

Arif Günyar, Regional Head of the ENERCON Region Central Asia, Middle East and Africa, said: ‘ENERCON has established a stable footprint with Sales, Project Management, Service, Production and Supply Chain in Türkiye during the last 25 years. We are looking forward to starting a new chapter of the energy transition in Türkiye together with Enerjisa Üretim. I would like to thank our entire team who have worked hard over the past weeks to make this agreement possible. It is an amazing milestone of our engagement in Türkiye, which everyone in the team can be extremely proud of.’

Enerjisa Üretim CEO ?hsan Erbil Bayçöl stated that renewable energy investments have gained considerable momentum on a global scale and said: ‘As Enerjisa Üretim, we are in a pioneering position in the industry in terms of investments and generation. We strive to contribute to the industry not only through investments and generation, but also in terms of human resource development, sustainability and technology. We are proud and happy to undertake a total wind energy investment of 1,000 megawatts within the scope of the YEKA 2 tender. We consider this as an important responsibility we take not only for the industry but also for the future of our country and our people. 56 % of our current generation is obtained from domestic and renewable energy sources. With this investment of 1.2 billion dollars, we will get closer to our ultimate wind power target of 1,500 megawatts. With the accomplishment of the project, we will strengthen our position as the clean energy generating company with the highest installed capacity in Türkiye.’

The project is located in regions with the highest wind energy potential in Türkiye. Wind farms will be constructed in Çanakkale (250 MW), Bal?kesir (250 MW), Ayd?n (250 MW), and Mu?la (250 MW). As a result of its 25 years of presence in Türkiye, ENERCON is producing or sourcing all major components for the E-138 EP3 WEC (except the nacelles) from its well-established supply network in the country. In this way, the E-138 EP3 series is the only wind energy converter that currently meets the domestic requirements of YEKA RES 2 and YEKA RES 3.

As a result of this project, ENERCON will reach an installed capacity of more than 3.5 GW in Türkiye. Türkiye’s wind energy adventure started with ENERCON E-40 0.5 MW wind energy converters installed in Çe?me in 1998. In the 24 years that have passed since, the installed power of wind farms has exceeded the level of 11,000 MW. This new project will provide a capacity increase of approximately 9 % compared to the wind farms built so far.