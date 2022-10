Onshore wind continues to evolve with the new Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform upgrade to 7-MW

The company has increased the power of its Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform, one of the most competitive in the onshore wind turbine segment, and which can now offer up to 7 MW. Since their launch, more than 4.5 GW of these wind turbines have been sold.

The new SG 7.0-170 turbine will offer one of the most competitive Levelized Cost of Energy (LCoE) in the industry, enabling customers to provide more clean power. The variant has evolved from the original SG 6.6-170 turbine and is particularly aimed at medium to high wind sites globally.

The powerful Siemens Gamesa 5.X wind turbine has attracted strong interest from customers since its launch with sales of around 4.5GW to date from Brazil to Finland.

“This is a natural evolution of the species. The Siemens Gamesa 5.X has already offered our customers one of the most powerful machines providing green energy in the onshore landscape, and we can now boost its capacity even higher. This will provide real benefits for our partners, and we will work closely with them to guarantee we continue to deliver sustainable energy to the world with this benchmark turbine,” said Siemens Gamesa’s CEO Jochen Eickholt.

The first Siemens Gamesa 5.X turbine was installed in Sweden at the 231MW Skaftåsen project. Since that first project, customers have placed orders for the wind turbine in many other countries including Brazil, Finland, Germany, Romania, and Spain.