Ceará wins wind power plant with 58 wind turbines

Allonda Energia, a renewable energy company, is developing its new wind energy complex in Ceará. The undertaking will have 58 wind turbines and promises to generate 300 jobs for the inhabitants of the region.

Allonda, the company responsible for providing real sustainable environmental solutions, announced this week that it will install a wind energy complex made up of six wind farms and 58 wind turbines in the municipality of Icapuí, on the coast of Ceará. The parks will have the capacity to generate 261 MW and will be designed by 2W Energia.

The works of the wind complex should last around 18 months, in charge of Allonda Energia, which will generate 300 jobs, 70% of which will be for the inhabitants of the region.

The partnership between the two companies arose with the development of the Anemus wind energy complex, which was installed in the municipalities of São Vicente and Currais Novos, in the state of Rio Grande do Norte.

Composed of three wind farms, through 33 wind turbines, it has a renewable energy generation capacity of 138.6 MW, enough to supply energy to 360,000 homes.

