Vestas wins a 74 MW EPC order for a wind project in Lithuania

Vestas has received an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order for a 74 MW wind project in Lithuania. Aside from manufacturing, delivering, and installing the wind turbines, Vestas will also be the balance-of- plant (BoP) contractor, meaning it will deliver all civil and electrical works.

Leveraging the versatility and the strong performance of the EnVentus platform technology, the project consists of 12 V162-6.2 MW wind turbines together with a 35-year full maintenance contract (AOM 5000) to maximise annual energy production.

This order in Lithuania comes on the heal of Vestas’ successful completion of the T?rgale wind park in Latvia.

“Vestas is thrilled to deliver its next project in Lithuania, the Baltic states have a large untapped onshore and offshore wind potential and are an important market for us” says William Gaillard, Vice President Sales East & Business Development at Vestas. “This order shows the versatility of the EnVentus platform that delivers a higher level of robustness and performance with the ability to create an even more finely matched combination of turbines to harness available wind energy in any specific location.”

The delivery and installation of the wind turbines are expected to occur in the second quarter of 2023, and the commissioning to commence in the third quarter of 2023.

The customer and project are undisclosed.