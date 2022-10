Vestas will supply wind turbines to ENGIE for wind power in Brazil

Engie Brasil Energia SA, has signed an agreement with Vestas for the Serra de Assuruá wind farm in the state of Bahia, in the municipality of Gentio do Ouro, Brazil.

The wind power project has a total nominal capacity of 846 MW once fully installed, making it the largest wind project in Latin America.

The firm order includes the initial supply, installation, operation and maintenance of 120 V150-4.5 MW wind turbines for the 540 MW first phase of Serra de Assuruá. In addition to phase 1, the contract includes the option for ENGIE to purchase a further 68 units by the end of 2022 for phase two of the wind farm. Vestas will also deliver a 25-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. This agreement will optimize energy production while providing long-term business certainty.

“Vestas is pleased to work in partnership with ENGIE Brasil Energia and reinforce the interest of both companies in accelerating the energy transition in the country. We will continue to play an active role in the development of Brazil’s renewable energy system with the continued collaboration and trust of our partners and through high-impact projects such as Serra de Assuruá,” says Eduardo Ricotta, President of Vestas Latin America.

The delivery and commercial operation of Serra do Assuruá is estimated to begin gradually from the second half of 2024.

With this project, Vestas exceeds the milestone of 8 GW of order intake in Brazil for 4 MW platform wind turbines since 2018, consolidating itself as the best-selling wind turbine platform of all time in Brazil. Since the platform was introduced in 2010, Vestas has installed more than 59 GW of 4 MW platform wind turbines worldwide.