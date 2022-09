ACP WINDPOWER 2022: Panel Discussions Announced

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) announced additional speakers and panelists for its Offshore WINDPOWER Conference & Exhibition, which is being held October 18-19 at the Rhode Island Convention Center.

U.S. offshore wind development is a once-in-a-generation opportunity, and the momentum continues leading into ACP’s Offshore WINDPOWER this fall.

Panel Discussion: Building Leaders in the Offshore Wind Industry

October 18, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. EDT

Heather Zichal

CEO

American Clean Power

Moderator

Amanda Dasch

VP Offshore

Power Americas

Shell Renewables and Energy Solutions

Doreen Harris

President & CEO

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority

Paula Major

VP U.S. Offshore Wind

Mainstream Renewable Power

Molly Morris

Special Advisor U.S. Renewables

Equinor Wind U.S.

ACP CEO Heather Zichal moderates the opening panel discussion with industry leaders as they discuss opportunities for building the next generation of workers. With the industry primed for rapid growth to meet targets of 30 gigawatts by 2030, we must take steps to attract, hire and retain leaders who will continue to propel the industry forward.

Panel Discussion: A Pulse Check on our Progress Toward 30 Gigawatts by 2030

October 19, 2022 at 4:15 p.m. EDT

Hilary Tompkins

Partner

Hogan Lovells

Moderator

Steven Dayney

Head of Offshore



Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Sam Eaton

Senior Vice President

North America Offshore Development

Jan Kjaersgaard

CEO, Offshore Wind



GE Renewable Energy

Michael Brown

CEO



Ocean Winds North America and Mayflower Wind

The closing panel will feature a discussion on where the industry currently stands in relation to achieving the target of deploying 30GW of offshore wind by 2030. The panel will also discuss the opportunities for the sector created by the recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

ACP announced the full agenda and keynote speakers last week with Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee, Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, and Bureau of Ocean Energy Management Director Amanda Lefton giving keynote addresses at the conference.

The longest-running gathering of offshore wind energy professionals in the U.S., Offshore WINDPOWER has cultivated a dedicated and thriving global community of top developers, manufacturers, advocates, regulators, and other key stakeholders. Industry leaders, experts, and exhibitors will be showcasing the offshore wind industry and leading vital discussions on solutions to its most pressing challenges. With a robust leasing schedule underway and projects under construction and advanced development, this year’s event will be the biggest yet, as it only continues to grow in value and scope.

See the full agenda for Offshore WINDPOWER Conference & Exhibition 2022.

MEDIA NOTE: Complimentary press registrations are available to those that meet ACP’s media accreditation guidelines. To request a complimentary press pass, contact Jason Ryan.