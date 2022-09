Hamburg WindEnergy 2022: Federal Minister Robert Habeck visits ENERCON stand   

German Vice Chancellor and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action unveils new E-175 EP5 5

One of the biggest onshore wind energy trade fairs in the world has started today in Hamburg. Up to 35,000 visitors are expected to attend the WindEnergy 2022 over the three-day event. In addition to over 1,400 exhibitors presenting their innovations, an extensive conference programme will also be held. Right at the start of the fair, German Vice Chancellor and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck visited the ENERCON stand – his only visit of a company at the Hamburg WindEnergy.

In conversation with ENERCON CEO Dr Jürgen Zeschky, the minister asked about the topic of “Made in Europe” and what politics could do to support the wind industry and accelerate the expansion of onshore wind turbines urgently needed to combat the energy crisis and climate change.

ENERCON CEO Dr Jürgen Zeschky assured Robert Habeck of ENERCON’s support in the fight against the climate and energy crisis. In the presence of the ENERCON team and numerous visitors, the minister and the ENERCON CEO jointly unveiled a model of the new E-175 EP5 – “made in Europe” – at the exhibition stand.

ENERCON is currently advertising its current turbine types with the label ‘made in Europe’ in Hamburg. All main components except the tower (nacelle, generator, rotor blades) of the EP3 and EP5 – including the trade fair novelty E-175 EP5 – are manufactured at production sites in Europe.

At 175 metres, the new ENERCON top model has one of the largest onshore rotor diameters currently available in Europe. The turbine, which is optimised for low wind sites, has a rated output of 6 MW and will be launched on the market in 2024.

‘Renewable energies are the key to reliable, crisis-proof and sustainable energy generation. Onshore wind energy converters are the pillars of independent energy supply and are indispensable in the fight against climate change’, says ENERCON CEO Dr Jürgen Zeschky. ‘With our trade fair appearance, we are demonstrating that we are ready to make our contribution to ‘Energy for the World’ with our innovative onshore technology.’

Alongside the E-175 EP5, ENERCON will also announce its new consultancy service for customers at the trade fair, which aims to facilitate their entry into the wind energy business.