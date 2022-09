A New Chapter

Being CEO of the American Clean Power Association is the best job I’ve ever had – and that includes some very senior positions and exciting opportunities. It’s been fulfilling to help move this industry forward which is why this has been the toughest professional decision I’ve ever had to make. ACP is the strongest it’s ever been. In my two years at the helm of the organization, our membership has grown to over 750 companies, with our revenue doubling in just its first 18 months. We successfully merged two organizations and built a phenomenal team of some 65 talented and purpose-driven professionals who are the reason we have achieved so much. More than that, we’ve secured significant and long-lasting advancements for this industry that will bring predictability and certainty for at least the next 10 years, through the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the historic passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

And that’s why I’m ready to move on. I’ve been offered an amazing opportunity to run Global Sustainability for JPMorgan Chase and will be joining them in November. It is an incredible opportunity overseeing trillions of dollars in sustainable investments. It’s perhaps the only job that could entice me away from ACP.

It’s been an honor to run ACP, and there’s still work ahead, but I’m incredibly proud of what we built. I’m especially proud of the talented team at ACP. That’s why I have every confidence there will be a smooth transition during this next phase. Working closely with our Chair and Incoming Chair and with the support of our Board of Directors, JC Sandberg, Chief Advocacy Officer, has been appointed interim CEO. Sandberg will continue to lead the organization’s ambitious advocacy agenda building on the momentum of significant victories he and his team achieved with the passage of the IRA. In addition, Jason Clark, Chief Strategy Officer, has been named interim President, responsible for the day-to-day execution of the association’s operations, while assuming management responsibility for the Executive Team. Further, the Board has retained Russell Reynolds to conduct the search for the next CEO.

I will continue to advance all the great work we have accomplished so far in my new role and will continue to be the strongest and most ardent advocate for ACP and our team.

– Heather

Author:

Heather Zichal

Chief Executive Officer

ceo@cleanpower.org