Acciona Energía signs 10-year PPA with Zen Energy in Australia

Waubra wind farm: ACCIONA Energía will supply 200GWh/year of renewable energy to the electricity retailer.

ACCIONA Energía has signed a 10-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Australian electricity retailer ZEN Energy (ZEN). The agreement will supply 200GWh/year of 100% renewable energy from ACCIONA Energía’s Waubra Wind Farm.

Located in the State of Victoria, the Waubra Wind Farm produces enough energy to power the equivalent of 138,000 households. ZEN is procuring 34% of Waubra’s total electricity generation through this PPA.

The deal will allow ZEN to expand and diversify its renewable supply portfolio as it ramps up Australia’s decarbonization. “ZEN is accelerating its renewable energy portfolio strategy. The signing of this offtake agreement with Waubra Wind Farm, along with the recent offtake from Tailem Bend 2 Solar Farm, is just the beginning of our contribution to the energy transition,” said ZEN’s Chief Executive Officer Anthony Garnaut.

“We are focused on structuring our deals in an innovative and sustainable manner, that complements the needs of our customers and energy market participants. This is another industry-first deal structure for ZEN and we want to acknowledge the flexibility and creativity of the ACCIONA Energía team.”

Melanie Sutton, ACCIONA Energía’s Director of Energy Markets and Policy in Australia, said, “Our mission to build a better planet now is shared with ZEN. They are as motivated as we are to create sustainable solutions for their customers and we’re excited to see our partnership with them grow with the Waubra Wind Farm agreement.”