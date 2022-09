Vestas to strengthen wind energy supply chain with partnership with LM Wind Power for V172-7.2 MW blades

Vestas has signed an agreement with LM Wind Power, a leading manufacturer of wind turbine blades, to develop the wind energy supply chain and scale renewables efficiently for the global energy transition. The agreement includes design and manufacturing of blades for V172-7.2 MW wind turbines of the EnVentus platform.

“This new partnership highlights how we are increasingly collaborating with partners in a flexible setup to scale efficiently and build on the foundations we have established across our global supply chain. We aim to leverage LM Wind Power’s proven and extensive engineering and manufacturing capabilities coupled with their global footprint to support our customers with high-quality sustainable energy solutions meeting all Vestas standards”,says Tommy Rahbek Nielsen, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Vestas.

LM Wind Power will work with Vestas throughout the blade development phase to optimise the blade design, the manufacturing setup and supply globally based on Vestas’ specifications and requirements. LM Wind Power will supply the blades from its existing global production footprint and production is scheduled to commence in the second half of 2024.

The new agreement is a continuation of the existing Vestas and LM Wind Power partnership to manufacture V150 blades in Brazil, announced earlier this year. The partnership highlights how Vestas continues to optimize its supply chain and manufacturing setup by building on close strategic partnerships with its key partners leveraging the partners’ knowledge, capabilities and global footprint. Sharing manufacturing operations across the renewables industry is more relevant than ever to ensure sites are not sitting idle and creates a flexible, scalable and efficient supply chain that enables industrial scale to meet global net-zero ambitions.

“We are pleased to further expand and strengthen our partnership with Vestas, now on their latest onshore platform. Our teams are collaborating on the design and the global roll-out, leveraging our world-class engineering and manufacturing capabilities. Building on decades of experience in delivering high quality and sustainable blades to the global wind industry, we look forward to continuously contributing to the energy transition in partnership with Vestas”, adds Dorte Kamper, VP Sales & Marketing, LM Wind Power.



Vestas introduced the V172-7.2 MW wind turbine with global applicability in April 2022. The EnVentus platform now includes four different wind turbine variants, and since the launch of the EnVentus platform in 2019, Vestas has secured orders for more than 6 GW across 15 different markets on four continents.