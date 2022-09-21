Governor Dan McKee, Sens. Reed and Whitehouse, BOEM Director Lefton to Keynote American Clean Power Offshore WINDPOWER Conference 2022

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) announced the conference agenda and keynote speakers for its Offshore WINDPOWER Conference & Exhibition, held October 18-19 at the Rhode Island Convention Center.

U.S. offshore wind development is a once-in-a-generation opportunity, and momentum continues leading into ACP’s Offshore WINDPOWER this fall with the White House setting a target last week of deploying 15 gigawatts of floating offshore wind by 2035.

“As home to the nation’s first offshore wind farm, we couldn’t be more excited to bring our conference to Rhode Island,” said ACP CEO Heather Zichal. “Offshore wind represents one of the best opportunities for our country to deploy clean energy resources at scale in order to meet our greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals. Rhode Island is serving as an important hub for industry activity, attracting new investment and job growth opportunities across the sector.”

The longest-running gathering of offshore wind energy professionals in the U.S., Offshore WINDPOWER has cultivated a dedicated and thriving global community of top developers, manufacturers, advocates, regulators, and other key stakeholders. Industry leaders, experts, and exhibitors will be showcasing the offshore wind industry and leading vital discussions on solutions to its most pressing challenges. With a robust leasing schedule underway and projects under construction and advanced development, this year’s event will be the biggest yet, as it only continues to grow in value and scope.

Welcome and Opening General Session – Keynote Speakers

October 18, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. EDT

Governor Dan McKee (D-RI) – Governor Dan McKee has focused on moving Rhode Island forward through the energy transition with results-driven leadership. In April 2021, Gov. McKee signed into law the 2021 Act on Climate, which sets mandatory, enforceable climate emissions reduction goals leading the state to achieve net-zero emissions economy-wide by 2050. Earlier this year Gov. McKee also supported legislation that will allow the procurement for approximately 600 megawatts of newly-developed offshore wind capacity for the state.

Senator Jack Reed (D-RI) – Senator Reed helped jumpstart Rhode Island’s offshore wind industry, and recognizes the importance of innovation in the shift away from fossil fuels and bolster American energy security. Reed has long been a proponent of clean energy incentives and strong investments in renewable energy technologies to meet this challenge.?

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) – Senator Whitehouse has amassed an unparalleled record of energy and environmental legislative achievements. As a member of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works and cofounder of the Senate Climate Action Task Force, he has been working for smart solutions to address climate change and position Rhode Island as a leader in the clean energy economy.?

Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) Director Amanda Lefton –Director Lefton has led the Biden Administration’s offshore wind leasing and permitting efforts at the Department of Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management since early 2021. Prior to serving in this role, Lefton served as the First Assistant Secretary for Energy and Environment for the Governor of New York where she led the State’s climate and environmental initiatives and managed a portfolio of twelve agencies and authorities. ?

See the full agenda for Offshore WINDPOWER Conference & Exhibition 2022.

MEDIA NOTE: Complimentary press registrations are available to those that meet ACP’s media accreditation guidelines. To request a complimentary press pass, contact Jason Ryan.