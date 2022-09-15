Nordex introduces the N175/6.X wind turbine

Wind turbines for medium and low wind locations based on the proven Delta4000.

In order to better meet the growing demand for wind turbines expected by its customers in the coming years, the Nordex Group is expanding its wind turbine fleet with another high-efficiency Delta4000 series wind turbine: the N175/ 6.X.

The new turbine uses the proven technical concepts of the Delta4000 series, such as the control system, flexible power rating and much of the nacelle from the sister model, the N163/6.X, which has already been proven in the field. As a result, in addition to the highly efficient development process, already proven and existing production capacities and suppliers can also be used for the new turbine.

With its newly designed one-piece 85.7 meter long rotor blade, the N175/6.X achieves an above-average capacity factor. In typical low to medium wind locations, the N175/6.X will achieve 7 to 14 percent more performance compared to its predecessor models, the N163/5.X and N163/6.X. Due to the turbine’s larger rotor, this extra performance is achieved especially in times of light winds, when the turbine produces up to 22% more power than its predecessors. This is advantageous for operators as electricity prices are often higher during periods of low wind and the N175/6.X ensures high electricity production even at low wind speeds.

The N175/6.X will initially be offered with hub heights between 112 and 179 meters, allowing the turbine to achieve attractive wind speeds even in locations with normally light winds. The turbine is designed for an operational lifetime of 25 years, but up to 35 years can also be confirmed in some site-specific circumstances. With a rated power of 6.22 MW, the maximum sound emission is 106 dB(A).

Nordex also offers a wide range of options for the N175/6.X to meet various permitting and economic requirements. Among other things, the turbine can be equipped with a bat module and night marking on demand. In addition, and like the rest of the Delta4000 series wind turbines, it offers different operating modes to reduce noise emissions. A cold weather variant is also available which ensures operation in -30°C environments.

The N175/6.X will be available worldwide, but Nordex expects the main demand to be in Europe, especially at the start of series production.

José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group: “The global energy transition cannot be successful without onshore wind energy. With its proven product range, the Nordex Group has been in an ideal position for years to provide the necessary technology for this. With today’s introduction of the N175/6.X, we are making a further contribution to advancing the world’s energy transition and making new wind farm locations economically attractive.”

It was not until May 2022 that the Nordex Group installed the world’s first 6 MW N163/6.X turbine of the Delta4000 series as planned. The scheduled series production of the N175/6.X is planned for the end of 2024. Among other things, the nacelle will be manufactured at the company’s German production facility in Rostock.

Nordex Group at WindEnergy Hamburg: Hall B6, Booth No. B6.346

The Group has installed more than 41 GW of wind power capacity in more than 40 markets and, in 2021, generated revenues of €5.4 billion. The company currently employs a staff of approx. 9,000. The company’s joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio focuses on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailored to the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.