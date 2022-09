European Commission’s energy market proposals

We fully acknowledge the political and financial pressure all European countries and many customers are under.

We agree to the importance of measures for demand reduction. This is the fastest way to mitigate the high electricity prices. The situation is challenging for many customers. We recognize this and therefore support short-term compensatory measures to vulnerable customers.

The proposed revenue cap however risks hindering investments into new fossil free electricity production, which is what the European energy market now needs more than ever. It is therefore important that the proposal is temporary. It is also important to take into account that many electricity producers hedge their production and thereby are not benefiting from high electricity prices to the same extent.

We will now analyse the proposals further and how they may impact Vattenfall.

By Vattenfall