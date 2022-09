Surus will dismantle a wind farm in Morocco

Surus will participate in the dismantling of the Koudia Al Baida wind farm in Morocco, which has been awarded by the Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy (Masen) to Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and which will be repowered with new wind turbines.

Surus already has experience in work of this type in the province of A Coruña, the work will begin on September 26 and will last until March 2023.

Surus will be in charge of the sale, dismantling of the wind turbines, demolition of footings and landscape recovery, in addition to the recycling of leftover blades.

These will be taken to a specialized plant where they will be crushed and the material obtained will be taken to a cement factory and used to manufacture cement, thus avoiding 241 tons of waste.

The Surus group has already begun to auction wind turbines from the park and, as the park is dismantled, new auctions will be held until March 5, 2023.

The Koudia Al Baida wind farm came into operation in 2000, with a total capacity of 50.4 MW from its 84 wind turbines.

With the repowering project that is being carried out, it will increase its capacity to around 100 MW and will be one of the largest in Morocco, after its turbines are replaced by new, more efficient ones.