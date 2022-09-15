China-built wind farm alleviates power shortage in southern Kazakhstan

The wind farm, with 40 wind turbines and a combined capacity of 100 megawatts, is jointly-held by China Power International Holding and Visor Kazakhstan. As central Asia’s largest wind farm built by a Chinese firm, the wind farm was put into operation in 2021, capable of generating 350 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually. It alleviates the power shortage in southern Kazakhstan and has brought the once quiet industrial city back to life. Compared with a thermal power plant with the same capacity, this wind farm is expected to save about 110,000 tons of standard coal per year and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. (Photo by Dmitry Vasilenko/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Sept. 13, 2022 shows some wind turbines at the 100-MW Zhanatas wind farm near the city of Zhanatas in the Zhambyl Region, Kazakhstan.

Photo taken on Sept. 13, 2022 shows some wind turbines at the 100-MW Zhanatas wind farm near the city of Zhanatas in the Zhambyl Region, Kazakhstan.

Photo taken on Sept. 13, 2022 shows a view of the control center of the 100-MW Zhanatas wind farm near the city of Zhanatas in the Zhambyl Region, Kazakhstan.

Photo taken on Sept. 13, 2022 shows the entrance to the 100-MW Zhanatas wind farm near the city of Zhanatas in the Zhambyl Region, Kazakhstan.

