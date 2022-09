Kenlov Renewable Energy Appoints New CEO to Drive Next Phase of Global Growth

Tel Aviv-headquartered Independent Power Producer Kenlov Renewable Energy (Kenlov) has appointed Yossi Gvura to the position of CEO as it seeks to finance, develop and operate a global pipeline of wind and solar projects exceeding 3GW.

Gvura is an energy industry leader in the Israeli and global markets, having occupied Deputy CEO and CFO roles over a 15-year period at Delek Drilling. In these roles he helped to lay the foundation for the domestic natural gas industry, managing a succession of major M&A transactions, alongside multi-billion-dollar fundraising efforts for pioneering large-scale energy projects in Israel.

Turning to the rapidly expanding renewable energy sector, Gvura will bring his extensive management and leadership experience to Kenlov, where he will lead on taking Kenlov to the next level of its growth, using his broad experience in infrastructure and finance to move forward a renewable energy development pipeline that spans seven global markets.

“I am excited to join Kenlov at a pivotal moment in its growth,” said Yossi Gvura, CEO, Kenlov Renewable Energy. “There is huge global appetite for investment in renewable energy projects, but it essential to build relationships with the right investment partners and that will help us bring our development plans to fruition. I want to thank Olivier Konig for letting me take the lead on Kenlov’s growth and development. Together I’m confident we’ll take Kenlov to a bright future.”

Gvura replaces Olivier Konig, who transitions into a new position as Executive Chairman. In this role, Konig will continue to oversee Kenlov’s business development efforts, and the swift progress of the firm as it aims to become a fully-fledged IPP with a global portfolio of operational renewables assets.

“In the space of just a few years, we have grown an international renewables development pipeline of more than 3GW, expanded our presence in the US market, launched into Greece and a number of other European markets, and built a highly-experienced team of more than 15, with representation across seven territories,” said Oliver Konig, Executive Chairman, Kenlov Renewable Energy.

“As we move ahead with the next phase of growth and seek the capital and know-how to bring our projects into reality, we’re thrilled to appoint a figurehead as experienced as Yossi in the world of energy and infrastructure”

Gvura is one of several senior appointments at Kenlov in recent months. Earlier this Summer, Shahar Gober was appointed to Chief Technical Officer and VP of Engineering and will lead the team bringing Kenlov’s first projects through design and development into construction. Meanwhile industry stalwart Giannis Lazarou has been hired as Country Manager to head up Kenlov’s Greek operations as the business expands its European presence.

Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Kenlov Renewable Energy is an Independent Power Producer (IPP) focused on mature technologies such as onshore wind, solar and storage projects, in Europe and the US. Its global development pipeline exceeds 3GW, including almost 1.5GW of US solar development capacity.

Kenlov Renewable Energy is the partner of choice for developing early-stage renewable energy projects, creating better outcomes for developers and investors.

