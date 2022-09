Siemens Gamesa sells 84 wind turbines for US offshore wind power.

The Sunrise Wind wind farm will have an installed capacity of 924 MW, off Montauk Point, and it is expected, once the permitting process is completed, to be fully operational by 2025.

Siemens Gamesa confirmed the order for 84 SG 11.0-200 DD offshore wind turbines for an offshore wind farm at Montauk Point, in the state of New York (USA)

Siemens Gamesa already notified this request to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) in July 2019 but was awaiting a half decision by Orsted and Eversource.

Now, the company has notified the CNMV that the order is “firm” and gives it entry in the fourth quarter of this year 2022.