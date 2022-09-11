Wind Energy to Hydrogen: the next big ‘thing’

Countries around the globe are actively looking to lower carbon emissions and transition national energy systems away from fossil fuels. As the world mobilizes to combat climate change and build a sustainable new energy future, wind energy and hydrogen are at the top of the new-energy list in regions like Newfoundland, Canada.

WIND TO HYDROGEN

Wind-generated electricity can power water electrolysis to produce hydrogen, which can be used to fuel vehicles or stored and then used in fuel cells to generate electricity during times of the day when the wind resource is low.

The island of Newfoundland is one of the windiest places on earth and is also a perfect geo-political business climate for new energy wind ventures and is a premium place to convert wind energy to hydrogen. It’s a timely advancement to sustainable new energy with exciting new opportunities. Let’s just say, it’s the next big ‘thing’.

PORT OF ARGENTIA

Nestled in the southern Avalon region of the province, the Port of Argentia is one of the world’s most strategically located ports, between European and North American markets.



With a keen interest in diversifying the Port of Argentia’s customer base, the leadership team at the Port strategically set out to attract partners that are a perfect match for the region. Projects of interest are those that support both provincial and federal initiatives to reach zero emissions by 2050.

PATTERN ENERGY GROUP

The Port of Argentia is attracting major global energy players to the region. Pattern Energy Group recently signed a lease with the Port of Argentia to advance the development of a multi-phase renewable energy project which includes:

Wind energy project Green hydrogen conversion Derivative renewable fuels production and export facility

Pattern Energy is based in San Francisco, USA. The company is a major player in renewable energy, producing more than six gigawatts of electricity globally. Pattern Energy has a strong presence in Canada, with wind projects in five provinces. Now the company aims to include the sixth province of Newfoundland in its business portfolio. However, this initiative takes the added process of using wind power as an energy source to make green hydrogen to supply rapidly growing markets in Europe and other regions around the globe.



Through the Port agreement, Pattern Energy will determine the commercial feasibility of wind energy and green hydrogen production at the Port and undertake development activities for the construction of wind turbines, a hydrogen electrolysis plant, and storage facility, and related green fuel infrastructure on Port lands. Working with strategic supply chain partners, the project aims to export green fuels, including carbon-free green ammonia, to global markets.

PORT OF ARGENTIA CEO, SCOTT PENNEY

Port CEO Scott Penney states, “The Port stands on the cutting edge of the transition to renewable energy and this project will lay the foundation for future development of Argentia as a green port. From a business development standpoint, this work will generate significant capital investment on site and the creation of dozens of new jobs in servicing production infrastructure and plant operations. This development at Argentia aligns with both provincial and federal initiatives in reaching zero emissions by 2050”.



Pattern Energy Canada Country Head Frank Davis says, “We are excited to work with Port of Argentia to help unlock the enormous potential for renewable energy exports in Newfoundland and Labrador. In the coming years, global demand for low-carbon green fuels will be significant, as countries seek ways to lower carbon emissions and transition national energy systems away from fossil fuels. The province of Newfoundland and Labrador has the potential to emerge as a major competitive supplier of green fuels produced from low-cost wind energy, particularly to European markets.”



Port Chairperson Wayne Power states, “Argentia has been on the global map as a key strategic location between European and North American markets for many years. This development reinforces the claim that our Port can successfully support major projects for export globally, and in doing so enhance the economic growth of the Placentia region and the entire Province.”

by Tina Olivero, theogm.com