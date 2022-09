EDPR launches in Campania a crowdfunding project linked to the construction of a wind farm

The initiative allows the local community to invest on favourable terms in Italy’s green development, rewarding the link with the territories, and to obtain a return on their investments.

EDP Renewables launches “ENERGY TOGETHER. The renewable energy tour in Italy”, a crowdfunding project linked to the construction of clean energy plants that puts the citizens of local communities in the centre. The campaign gives local residents of Casalbore, the neighbouring areas, and other Italian citizens, the opportunity to actively support the energy transition through an investment for the construction of a wind farm.

To launch the initiative, EDPR has chosen Campania, where EDPR is building a wind farm in the municipality of Casalbore consisting of 6 wind turbines with a total capacity of 28.8MW. The expected production of this wind farm is 65,000 MWh per year, enough to meet the energy demand of around 22,000 households, with a saving of around 90,000 barrels of oil equivalent per year.

The initiative was created to give citizens the opportunity to invest in the development of renewable energy with gross rates of return that favour local residents, namely

– 6% per year for citizens of Casalbore

– 5% per year for citizens of neighbouring municipalities

– 4.5% per year for all other Italian citizens

The minimum investment is 200 euros (with a maximum of 10.000€) and the duration of the campaign is 48 months. In total, the campaign envisages a minimum target of 300,000 € and a maximum target of 500,000 €.

The residents of Casalbore, Benevento and neighbouring municipalities, will be the first to have the opportunity to invest starting on September 5th at noon (12:00pm). Afterwards, on 26 September, the campaign will be opened to the rest of Italy (also including Casalbore) until October 31st of 2022. In this sense, the first coupon for the investors would be paid on November 15th of 2023 and the last one on November 15th of 2026 together with the invested amount.

To present the campaign in the territory, EDPR will be physically present with dedicated stands, teams and activities in various areas, for residents to be able find out – in person- all the information and details of this project in first hand. The teams will be present at:

Casalbore, Piazza del Municipio, on September 4 and 11

Ariano Irpino, in Piazza del Plebiscito, from September 5 to 10

Benevento in Piazza Castello, from September 12 to 17

The project “ENERGY TOGETHER”, aims underline the value of business-citizen participation towards the energy transition,” comments Roberto Pasqua, General Director of EDPR in Italy. “With this crowdfunding project we want to offer Italian citizens the opportunity to become an active player in the energy transition by making an investment that is profitable over time and that recognises and rewards the link with the territory”.

Investments can be subscribed on ener2crowd.com, the crowdfunding platform dedicated to the realisation of 100% green energy projects. For more information or to make an investment on the Casalbore wind farm project, click here.